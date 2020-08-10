Taste of the Beach 2020 canceled in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The 13th annual Taste of the Beach event set for Friday, Oct. 9-10, has been canceled due to COVID-19 health concerns.
“We’re disappointed to be canceling this annual event, as each year we really look forward to showcasing all the talented chefs, creative cuisines, fresh seafood and amazing dishes that Pensacola Beach has to offer. But the safety of the community remains our top priority.”Patty Spradling, director of the Pensacola Beach Chamber
The Chamber looks forward to hosting the annual event again in October 2021.
