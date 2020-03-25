Target to clean checkout lanes after each sale, enforce distancing in lines

Target said Wednesday it will take strong measures to protect customers from the spread of COVID-19. Target stores will clean checkout lanes after each sale and add signs and floor decals to ensure shoppers are maintaining social distancing.

Meantime, the company reports it is “experiencing unusually strong traffic and sales.” Sales are up so far this month more than 20 percent from last March, mostly due to food and beverage, as well as cleaning supplies and baby products.

Other safety moves taken by Target Wednesday:

A Target worker will be stationed at store entrances to ensure carts are clean.

Stores will not be accepting in-store product returns and exchanges for the next three weeks.

Sales of reusable bags will stop.

Starting next week, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be reserved for elderly shoppers and those with underlying health concerns.

