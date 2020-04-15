Target employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A team member at the Target store on 9 Mile Road has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Target spokesperson.

Target released the following statement:



“We’re working in close partnership with local health departments and can share that we have been notified that a Target team member at our Pensacola store on 9 Mile Road has a positive case of the coronavirus. Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests, and we’re taking a number of steps to move forward. First, we’ve communicated directly with this team member, who is in quarantine and following all health department guidelines, and we’ll pay them while they’re on leave. We’ve also worked quickly to deep clean and sanitize the store, which is the recommendation of public health experts. We’ve notified the entire store team and provided them with the appropriate CDC guidance. We’ll continue to first and foremost take care of our team and guests.”

