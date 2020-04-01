Target, Costco, more stores give employees break on Easter Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Many stores – including Target, Costco, and Trader Joe’s – will be closed on Easter Sunday to give employees working during the pandemic a much-needed break.
Trader Joe’s announced on its website all stores will be closed Sunday, April 12 “to give our incredible Crew Members a much needed day of rest.”
Target and Costco also announced they would be closed Easter Sunday, so plan accordingly.
Here’s a running list of which stores will be open or closed on Easter Sunday. The list will be updated as necessary:
Closed on Easter Sunday
- Aldi
- Costco
- Publix
- Sam’s Club
- Target
- Trader Joe’s
Open on Easter Sunday
- Albertsons
- BJ’s
- CVS
- Kroger
- Rite-Aid
- Safeway
- Walmart
- Walgreens
- Whole Foods
Latest Headlines:
- VA sets up “Mobile Vet Centers” for extended counseling services
- Mississippi Today: Reeves finalizing plans for statewide shelter-in-place order
- More than 30 Tuscaloosa firefighters on leave over exposure to coronavirus
- Lifelines Counseling offers help during COVID-19 crisis
- NFL season will go on as scheduled