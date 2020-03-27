Tanger Outlets to close Saturday, per governor’s order

FOLEY, Ala. (WRKG) — The Tanger Outlets Foley will close Saturday by 5 p.m. to comply with an order issued by Gov. Kay Ivey. The order advises all “nonessential businesses” to close to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Tanger officials say they have asked their tenants to close by 5 p.m., March 28.
