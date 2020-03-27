Tanger Outlets to close Saturday, per governor’s order

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (WRKG) — The Tanger Outlets Foley will close Saturday by 5 p.m. to comply with an order issued by Gov. Kay Ivey. The order advises all “nonessential businesses” to close to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Tanger officials say they have asked their tenants to close by 5 p.m., March 28.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories