Talk of the Coast: President Biden’s vaccine mandate

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — President Biden’s order requiring businesses with 100 or more employees to make workers get vaccinated directly impacts about 100 million Americans.

When things get you talking, we want to hear from you. Fridays on The 4 on 5, we take the week’s biggest topics to the streets.

“He has no authority to do this, I think it’s absurd,” said one man we spoke with.

Governor Kay Ivey has called the president’s decision “outrageous and overreaching.” She’s strongly encouraging people to get vaccinated, but is “absolutely against a government mandate on the vaccine.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories