Talk of the Coast: President Biden’s vaccine mandate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — President Biden’s order requiring businesses with 100 or more employees to make workers get vaccinated directly impacts about 100 million Americans.

“He has no authority to do this, I think it’s absurd,” said one man we spoke with.

Governor Kay Ivey has called the president’s decision “outrageous and overreaching.” She’s strongly encouraging people to get vaccinated, but is “absolutely against a government mandate on the vaccine.”