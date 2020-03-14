Taco Bell prepares to operate as drive-thru, delivery-only restaurant as COVID-19 spreads

UNITED STATES (WJW) — Taco Bell is preparing its chains with the resources to operate as drive-thru and delivery-only restaurants, if necessary, amid the coronavirus outbreak. Taco Bell says their 7,200 managers are “well-trained” and “prepared” to handle these changes and operate with excellent customer service should they need to temporarily close their dining rooms.

Meanwhile, the chain has increased cleaning procedures and continues to maintain safe food preparation. The restaurant is ensuring that no one who is sick works and will be paying employees who are required to stay at home, or who work at a restaurant that is closed, for their scheduled or regularly scheduled hours during their time away from work.

Taco Bell will be regularly revisiting their training and operating procedures and making adjustments as needed.