Taco Bell is giving away free tacos again today

Taco Bell wants to remind everyone we’re all in this coronavirus fight together.

The fast-food chain is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos for the third week in a row.

Taco Bell’s CEO started the free taco Tuesday back in March. It’s a thank you for everything communities are doing to help.

You do not have to make a purchase to get the free offer.

One more day until you get your free Doritos® Locos Tacos! Swing by our drive-thru TOMORROW, April 14th. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) April 13, 2020

