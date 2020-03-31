‘T-rex’ combats pandemic woes in Alabama neighborhood by spreading cheer

Coronavirus

by: Nathaniel Rodriguez

Posted: / Updated:

NEWTON, Ala. (WDHN) — If you wander through the town of Newton, you may see a reptilian figure wandering through the streets.

But unlike the Tyrannosaurus Rex of old, this T-Rex is looking to spread cheer, not fear, through its neighborhood. Bearing a sign saying “Don’t be a nervous Rex,” the costumed dinosaur wandered the street while someone recorded it laughing.

Newton resident Brittany Collins, who sent us the video and photo, said she and a UT college student came up with the idea to help entertain anyone stuck inside due to the pandemic. They did it once, and since people loved it, they added the sign.

“We just want to cheer everyone up,” Collins said. “We know it’s a hard time and people are getting sick of being stuck inside. But seeing a dinosaur walk by may make your day a bit better.”

In case you want additional laughs, try playing “Walk the Dinosaur” by Was (Was Not) while watching the clip.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories