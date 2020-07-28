Survey: 65 percent of Alabama teachers “very uncomfortable” with returning to school buildings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — In a just-released survey, The Alabama Education Association says 65 percent of the state’s teachers are “very uncomfortable” returning to their school buildings for the 2020-2021 school year. The survey was taken by 41-thousand teachers across the state.

That number is even higher when asked how comfortable they would be if conditions were the same as today when school started, closer to 69 percent.

According to the Alabama Education Association, 62 percent of the teachers say only remote learning should be allowed for the school year.

The survey also indicates that going back to school too early could cost the state teachers. 36 percent of them saying they may consider quitting or retiring early.





YOU CAN READ THE FULL SURVEY BY CLICKING HERE.

