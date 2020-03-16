Coronavirus Cancellations

Supreme Court postpones arguments because of virus outbreak

by: The Associated Press

In this Jan. 27, 2020 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington, DC. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court is postponing courtroom arguments, including those over subpoenas for President Donald Trump’s financial records. Other business will go on as planned, including the justices’ private conference on Friday and the release of orders in a week’s time.

Some justices may participate by telephone, the court said in a statement. Six of the nine justices are 65 and older, at higher risk of getting very sick from the illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, and Stephen Breyer, 81, are the oldest members of the court.

