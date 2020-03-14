Superintendent Eddie Tyler sends message to parents concerning first COVID-19 case with North Baldwin Infirmary

After learning of the first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Baldwin County with North Baldwin Infirmary, superintendent Eddie Tyler sends a message to parents:

Parents,



As I have committed, I am pushing to you information as it becomes available from our team.

I have directed that all athletic events for Baldwin County Public Schools be canceled through spring break. We will evaluate April’s schedule later this month.

We have just received advice from the State Department of Education that Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of this coming week will be excused absences should anyone choose to keep children at home. Regardless of what you choose as parents, we will still be operating schools until 3 p.m. Wednesday.



I am aware that Infirmary Health has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Baldwin County. I know this will raise the level of concern dramatically and we understand that as families you will make the best decision for your children.

I would like to tell you that I think it is important for your children to attend school this week. We will be distributing educational enrichment material to our students to take home as we think it is important to keep your children learning through this break. This will include the distribution of Chromebooks and tablets for kindergarten through sixth-grade students, just as we do with middle and high school students.

All distribution of electronic devices, printed materials, or textbooks will take place Wednesday, March 18. For those students not in attendance, we will designate a pickup time at your school Thursday and Friday. More details on pickup information will follow.

Parents, we have spent a lot of time preparing for this, which is why we are able to shift and accelerate our plans so quickly. Our schools and our buses are being sanitized. We are fully stocked with hospital grade disinfectants, hand sanitizer, and cleaners. Our staff has been trained on how to properly spray and disinfect our facilities. Should you choose to send your children to school, we are doing our best to make sure their environment is safe.

I want to compliment our board, our senior staff, our teachers and all of our support personnel throughout the county for the hard work they are doing to make sure that our facilities are clean, that we process this closure in an orderly fashion and do the best we can to provide our students with academic enrichment during the time in which they will be out of school.



We will be pushing out much more information over the coming days. If you have any questions please contact your local school principal.

