MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One summer school student at Causey Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS).

The school system conducted contact-tracing protocol and ended up sending fewer than 10 students home. Those students will finish the rest of their summer classes online.

There have been “several positive cases this summer,” according to a spokesperson for MCPSS.

Summer school ends next week.