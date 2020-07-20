Study suggests blood type may affect coronavirus risk, but more research is needed

Normally, your blood type makes very little difference in your daily life unless you need to have a blood transfusion.

However, some studies have people wondering if blood type affects coronavirus risk.

One study suggests that people with Type A may have a higher risk of catching COVID-19 and of developing severe symptoms, while people with Type O blood may have a lower risk.

A study published last week counters these early findings, though, so it is important to remember that because this virus is so new the science around it is evolving.

The research director at Inserm, a French medical research organization says there are two hypotheses about the link between blood groups and COVID-19.

One is that people with Type O are less prone to coagulation problems and clotting which has been a major driver of the severity of COVID-19.

He said it could also be explained by the likelihood that the virus will carry the infected person’s blood group antigen, meaning the antibodies produced by a person with blood group O might neutralize the virus when caught from a person with blood group A, similar to the rules for blood transfusions.

Now that doesn’t mean that people with blood Type A should panic or Type O should relax, because every body is different and more research is needed to prove the correlation.

There certainly is great need for blood donations especially now, and LifeSouth is screening all eligible donors for antibodies. They say our community hospitals are actually looking for recovered COVID-19 patients to help treat current COVID-19 patients. They ask that if you are currently having any covid-19 symptoms to hold off until you are recovered.

