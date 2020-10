MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) A new study suggests more people are remembering to wash their hands during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Researchers at the Centers for Disease Control found 70 percent of people report remembering to wash their hands after coughing, sneezing or blowing their nose compared to 53 percent in 2019.

When it comes to washing hands before eating a meal at a restaurant, 70 percent of people surveyed say they have been doing that in 2020, while 55 percent said they did in 2019.