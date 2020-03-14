Struggling Europeans tighten virus measures as China relaxes

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) – Spain is preparing to declare a state of emergency and Italy has tightened its lockdown by closing down parks, while Denmark and Poland are the latest countries to shut their borders to most travelers in a bid to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. European countries are taking ever more severe, though widely varying, measures to reduce contact between their citizens and slow the pandemic. But China – where the virus first emerged late last year – continued to ease up lockdown measures in its hardest-hit region. By Saturday, there were more than 145,000 infections and over 5,400 deaths worldwide.

