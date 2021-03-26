Stranger pulls down mask to kiss a baby girl on lips while mother was looking away

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after police say he pulled down his mask in grocery store to kiss a baby girl sitting in a shopping cart while her mother was looking away, before fleeing the scene.

Investigators say on Thursday, a police officer was flagged down by a father who reported that a stranger had just pulled his face mask off, and kissed his daughter on the lips inside of a WINCO grocery store. Just prior to alerting the officer, the father had gone looking for the man.

Police later identified the man as 24-year-old Austin Blake Stewart.

Investigators say that while in the store, the mother had her one-year-old daughter in her shopping cart and glanced away for a brief moment.

While her attention was elsewhere, Stewart pulled down his mask, leaned in and kissed the baby girl and then left.

The mother began searching for the man, before alerting her husband.

Officers began searching for Stewart and found him under a blanket near the roadway.

Stewart was arrested and charged with physical harassment and disorderly conduct.

