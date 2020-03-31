Stranded cruise ship hit by virus begs Florida to dock

In this March 28, 2020 photo provided by Juan Huergo, Laura Gabaroni and her husband Juan Huergo take a selfie on board a tender after they were evacuated from the Zaandam, a Holland American cruise ship, near the Panama Canal. The Orlando- area couple was transferred to the Rotterdam, together with others who were deemed healthy. Four people have died on board the Zaandam and many others have are suffering from flu-like symptoms. (Juan Huergo via AP)

MIAMI (AP) – Passengers from a cruise ship stranded at sea with coronavirus cases and deaths are pleading with Florida officials to let them disembark.

The Zaandam’s plans to dock in Florida are still up in the air but have already been rebuked by local officials and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Hundreds of passengers and crew members from the Zaandam have not stepped on dry land for 15 days.

The Panama Canal’s administrator said he made an exception to allow the ship with coronavirus cases to pass through “for humanitarian reasons.” DeSantis says his state’s health care resources are already stretched too thin to take the passengers.