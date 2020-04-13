Statewide PPE donation drive in Alabama begins today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Medical Association of the State of Alabama is hosting a statewide donation drive for personal protective equipment, or PPE, Monday.

There are multiple drop-off locations across the state, including several along the Gulf Coast.

This is being done in an effort to help healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be several drop off locations around Alabama, including along the Gulf Coast.

The Medical Association is asking the public and businesses to donate any extra PPE they might have to help physicians on the front lines.

They are asking for the following items: N95 masks, surgical masks, isolation gowns, gloves (latex and latex free), face shields, sterile specimen collection swabs, commercial-grade bleach wipes, alcohol wipes, and hand sanitizer (70% ethyl alcohol).

Drop off locations on the Gulf Coast:

Mobile County – Mobile County Medical Society

2701 Airport Blvd

Mobile, AL 36606

Baldwin County – Thomas Medical Center

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

27961 US Hwy 98

Daphne, AL 36526

South Alabama Family Practice

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

202 W Orange Ave

Foley, AL 36535

LATEST STORIES: