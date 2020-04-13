Statewide PPE donation drive in Alabama begins today

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Medical Association of the State of Alabama is hosting a statewide donation drive for personal protective equipment, or PPE, Monday.

There are multiple drop-off locations across the state, including several along the Gulf Coast.

This is being done in an effort to help healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be several drop off locations around Alabama, including along the Gulf Coast.

The Medical Association is asking the public and businesses to donate any extra PPE they might have to help physicians on the front lines.

They are asking for the following items: N95 masks, surgical masks, isolation gowns, gloves (latex and latex free), face shields, sterile specimen collection swabs, commercial-grade bleach wipes, alcohol wipes, and hand sanitizer (70% ethyl alcohol).

Drop off locations on the Gulf Coast:
Mobile County – Mobile County Medical Society
2701 Airport Blvd
Mobile, AL 36606

Baldwin County – Thomas Medical Center
8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
27961 US Hwy 98
Daphne, AL 36526

South Alabama Family Practice
8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
202 W Orange Ave
Foley, AL 36535

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories