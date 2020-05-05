State of Florida now lists deaths at all of the state’s long term care facilities

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The state of Florida is now updating its list of deaths not just at nursing homes, but all long-term care facilities. Here is a link to the latest list.
HERE IS A LINK TO THE ENTIRE LIST
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Study: Florida among states with fewest COVID-9 restrictions
- Krispy Kreme unveils new key lime glazed doughnuts
- US task force could wind down work by early June
- 3 Marines detain hostile passenger mid-flight
- Senator proposes expansion of SNAP benefits during pandemic