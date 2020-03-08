MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the rise of coronavirus cases on cruise ships, the State Department sent out an advisory to warn all U.S. citizens, especially those with “underlying health conditions.”
The State Department issued this tweet at 2:44 p.m.:
LATEST STORIES:
- State department advises U.S. citizens to not travel by cruise ship due to coronavirus
- NC 1st responder family beats cancer twice as little girl rings cancer-free bell
- Pace High School’s Gabe Jacobs wins state title
- Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee say do not support fraudulent GoFundMe pages
- Okaloosa County Christian school closes due to confirmed case of COVID-19 at local church