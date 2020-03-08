State department advises U.S. citizens to not travel by cruise ship due to coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the rise of coronavirus cases on cruise ships, the State Department sent out an advisory to warn all U.S. citizens, especially those with “underlying health conditions.”

The State Department issued this tweet at 2:44 p.m.:

U.S. citizens, especially with underlying conditions, should not travel by cruise ship. #CDC notes increased risk of #COVID19 on cruises. Many countries have implemented screening procedures, denied port entry rights to ships and prevented disembarking. https://t.co/jh93gZTkpC pic.twitter.com/jI6S0UceVg — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) March 8, 2020

LATEST STORIES: