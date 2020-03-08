State department advises U.S. citizens to not travel by cruise ship due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the rise of coronavirus cases on cruise ships, the State Department sent out an advisory to warn all U.S. citizens, especially those with “underlying health conditions.”

The State Department issued this tweet at 2:44 p.m.:

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories