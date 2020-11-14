State adds Alabama Public School COVID-19 dashboard

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) --- Medical experts fear what the future holds as covid numbers keep rising. We saw a spike in April and July. Unfortunately, the daily numbers that we are seeing now are driving close to what we saw in April and if we stay on this trend, we will outpace what we saw in April.

"I'm not surprised with a lot of people going out and still partying when it's still going on," said Leonard Woodruff.