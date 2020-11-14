State adds Alabama Public School COVID-19 dashboard

(WKRG) — If you want to keep track of coronavirus in Alabama public schools, the Department of Health has a COVID-19 school dashboard. There you can see how many cases have been reported in each school district. Click here to view it.
