Staff member at Heron Lakes Country Club tests positive for COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – One staff member at the Heron Lakes Country Club on Government Street has tested positive for COVID-19.

The country club shared the news through an email to members on Tuesday.

The employee that tested positive has not been at work since before being tested. The country club said the employee does not work in close contact with other staff members and spends most of his time at work alone.

Each staff member will be encouraged to get a test this week. Employees will also be given a temperature check before clocking in each day.

Heron Lakes will not allow groups of eight guests or more at the country club and will be enforcing social distancing.

