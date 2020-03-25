St. Paul’s Episcopal Church reverend under quarantine after parishioner tests positive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Reverend John Riggin, Rector at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Mobile is under quarantine, according to a post on the church’s Instagram page.

In the seven minute video Riggin does not explicitly say anything about coronavirus, but says he has been sick, “I have not had the symptoms many folks have had, not the severity.” Riggin recorded the message at his home alongside his wife, saying he is distancing himself from his mother-in-law who is also in the house.

The church sent an email earlier this week saying a parishioner tested positive for COVID-19. That person had attended a church dinner March 11 that 150 parishioners attended, according to the email.

“I miss being with you,” Riggin tells his church in the video.” I believe I’ll be quarantined one week, I’ll be back around next Monday.” Riggin says his spirits are lifted by the support of his church members. “We want to express how much we appreciate the calls, the text messages and the prayers.”

“It’s in the time of struggle and difficulty that the church, it’s symbol means the most,” said Rev. Riggin. “There is always goodness that comes out of struggle and God is always present.”

