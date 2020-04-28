St Paul’s EEC starts outdoor art show to display student’s work

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – With schools being closed during the Coronavirus pandemic, St. Paul’s Early Education Center has decided to display their student’s art along Old Shell Road for the community to enjoy.

Paula Kiszla, art teacher at St. Paul’s Early Education Center, explains, “On Sunday was supposed to be our art fest, which we hold every year in April and we display a lot of our kid’s art that they make all year. This year we couldn’t do it because we can’t have a gathering. So we really wanted to come up with a way to showcase our kid’s art, but also bless the community.”

St. Paul’s EEC is also encouraging the community to add their art to the show. Paula says that they are just trying to add a bright spot in people’s new routines and that they have had tons of walkers, runners, bikers and people stuck in traffic stop to look and smile at the displayed art.

Check out the video for more!

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories