St. Luke’s Episcopal Church to hold virtual Easter Egg Hunt

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Children are invited to participate in the thrill of the hunt for eggs on Easter Sunday while quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church of Mobile is holding a virtual Easter Egg Hunt.

“This is a creative way to bring church to our youngest parishioners when they can’t come to church themselves.” said the Rev. Jamie McElroy, Rector and Chaplain.

Church members will hide eggs on church grounds and post photos of where the egss are, similar to children’s book ‘Where’s Waldo’, with the Easter Bunny offering clues.

Children can play along through the church Facebook page, following Easter Service Sunday morning, which begins at 10 a.m. and ends around 11:30 a.m.

