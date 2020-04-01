ST Engineering Aerospace shut down temporarily for covid-19

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG)

UNEDITED STATEMENT:

ST Engineering Aerospace made a decision for a voluntary shut-down of its facility in Pensacola, FL until Wednesday, April 1st.

The leadership of ST Engineering makes the health and safety of our employees the highest priority. Out of an abundance of caution, the facility was closed early in the morning on March 31st when leadership learned on the evening of March 30th that an employee recently tested positive for COVID-19. This individual had not been at the facility since March 18, 2020.

The company will use this shut-down period to clean and disinfect the facility. This cleaning and disinfection process is in addition to the company’s implementation of all CDC, Coronavirus Task Force, and other guidance regarding the relevant hygiene and workplace precautions.

ST Engineering Aerospace’ business is considered a critical element of our country’s aviation transportation system and we are planning to continue operations in accordance with that guidance from the Federal Government. ST Engineering Aerospace, which provides aircraft maintenance services for a variety of customers, will resume operations in accordance with Federal and State guidance to help the country get through the COVID-19 crisis.

Specifically, the Department of Homeland Security CISA memo, released on March 19th, identified workers who conduct a range of operations and services that are essential to critical infrastructure viability, including staffing operations centers, maintaining and repairing critical infrastructure, operating call centers, construction among others. The critical industries they support include medical, telecommunications, aviation and transportation, as well as others.

ST Engineering continues to prioritize the health and safety of their employees and will monitor and adjust business processes and procedures as the situation evolves.

