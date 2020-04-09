Springhill Medical Center employees test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Springhill Medical Center has confirmed “a few” of the hospital’s employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

News 5 has asked for the exact number of employee cases.

The hospital says it is taking all of the precautions it can. Springhill cannot release specifics about any employee who has tested positive for the virus. News 5 spoke with a nurse who says she is one of the employees who tested positive.

In a Facebook post, the nurse said she had a headache, sore throat and chills last weekend, initially thinking it was allergies. She says she was scheduled to take care of critically ill patients this week and decided it would be best to get a test done, to do what was best for her patients. She is now recovering at home.

Springhill released the following statement to News 5:

We are taking every precaution we can to keep our employees safe and virus free.  Our first priority is the safety of our employees and patients.  Personal Protective Equipment is required and available for all employees who work directly with suspected cases and available to others working in the hospital. Although we could never release specifics about any employee who has tested positive for the virus because of HIPAA laws, it is appropriate for us to confirm that we have had a few employees test positive for COVID-19. 

