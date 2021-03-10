Springhill Medical Center CEO takes a look back at the pandemic, one year in

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s no secret those on the frontlines and in the medical field have had a taxing year.

Springhill Medical Center has played an instrumental role throughout the entire pandemic from testing, to treatment, to now with vaccinations.

Springhill Medical Center President and CEO Jeffrey St. Clair attests this to those on the frontlines. “It’s been a remarkable year, a very challenging year, a very stressful year… My greatest takeaway is the absolute amazement I have for the people on the frontlines, the people who came to work every day that gave way more than 40 hours a week, worked tirelessly and many days in a row. It was just impressive to see people rise up and meet a demand that was quite frankly an overwhelming demand.”

Of course in the beginning, no one knew what to expect, but Springhill took quick action, being the first hospital in the city to set up a COVID-19 treatment center, which protected their staff and non-COVID patients.

“Setting up a separate treatment area really proved to be a good idea. We would have been overwhelmed if we were set up inside given just the absolute hundreds and hundreds who got tested in those first few months.” St. Clair said.

Springhill was also one of the first hospitals to use convalescent plasma treatment to save the lives of coronavirus patients. Vaccinations were an even bigger step in the right direction, coming to the hospital in December. To date, they have given out 20,000 doses of the vaccine.

“Getting the supply of the vaccine has been difficult, but we have vaccinated as many as 550 to 600 people a day and the more shots we can put in arms the closer to normal life we can give the entire mobile population,” St. Clair said.

Even with that glimmer of hope, St. Clair says he and his staff know all too well it’s too soon to call it quits. “We tell each other every day while it seems easier, we cannot let our guard down, so we have to maintain the same level of diligence even though the numbers are fewer because the results can be just as deadly.”