Spring Hill students arriving back from Italy advised to quarantine themselves for 14 days

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Spring Hill students arriving back to the states from their Italian campus are being advised to do a 14 day quarantine at their homes. This comes after the school shutting down their Italian campus due to the elevated risk of Coronavirus COVID-19.

Spring Hill officials tell us they sent out an email to their students and those students’ parents advising them once they arrive back not to leave their homes for two weeks. Spring Hill College will not be doing onsite testing.

The decision to shutdown their Italian campus was made after the U.S. Department of State elevated the travel advisory in that area to a level 3. That means travelers should reconsider traveling because of the risk of infection. With that information, Spring Hill officials felt it was best for the safety and health of those students to shutdown the campus.

The students will be complete the rest of their coursework online starting on March 9th, but if they want to come back on campus at all it must be after those 14 days of quarantine. They will also have to provide a note from their physician stating they are not showing any signs or symptoms of the COVID-19.

