Spring Hill nursing students help administer COVID-19 vaccine

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Last year around this time, nursing students at Spring Hill College were preparing for the possibility of online learning, in case they needed to be sent home for the coronavirus. Now, senior nursing students are joining the fight against COVID-19.

“It’s really, feels like it is a historical thing we’re being a part of,” said Hannah Frances Ford, a senior nursing student at Spring Hill College.

Nursing school has been anything but usual for Spring Hill College’s nursing students this past year.

“Being passionate really is a driving force to continue on with what you really want to do,” said Taylor Guy, a senior nursing student at Spring Hill College.

In the last year, students have dealt with the pandemic. “Pulled from the classroom in the middle of the semester, went through quarantine at home, we were able to come back in the fall and now we are able to be back in the classrooms, in the hospitals doing clinical,” Ford said.

Now, they are helping give out the COVID-19 vaccine to those 75 years of age and older, first responders and health care workers at Mobile Infirmary.

“I feel like we’re really needed right now so that makes a difference,” said Emilee Sprinkle, a senior nursing student at Spring Hill College.

That hands-on experience will help them with the transition into their careers.

“We’re just making the best of it and making an impact, that’s all that matters,” Sprinkle said.

Ford lost her grandfather to COVID-19 over the summer. “I am very honored to be able to give the vaccine to people that are also vulnerable like my grandfather was and other health care workers,” Ford said.

Vaccinating others now is especially meaningful to her. “It feels like I’m almost getting to honor him because he wasn’t able to get the vaccine, but then now other people are taking that step to protect themselves or others,” Ford said.

Mobile Infirmary is currently vaccinating healthcare workers, first responders, and people who are 75 years of age and older. Appointments are available in Mobile and Baldwin Counties at each of their hospital campuses. To make an appointment, call 251-341-2819. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.