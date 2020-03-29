Spring Hill College reacts to AHSAA’s cancellation of all spring sports

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The AHSAA made it official late this week that the Coronavirus pandemic has wiped out spring sports completely, there will be no spring championships won in 2020. Likewise, for Spring Hill College athletics.

Student-athletes won’t return to campus and the NCAA has granted spring athletes another year of eligibility. A. D. Joe Niland, SHC Athletic Director, says it will be a tough decision facing seniors, to come back or graduate and move on with their lives. Niland says, “The complication is the scholarship dollars, if you’re not really going to go pro maybe, or have a chance to go pro, you’ve got a chance to graduate and move on to your job, do you really want to come back and play in the spring? There’s a lot of different things, roster sizes, financial aide, most of the people in spring sports are not full scholarship athletes, even at the highest level. So, do you want to come back to pay for more schooling?”

Niland says some high school senior athletes being recruited will also be facing some tough choices. “If you’re signed, you’re good! If you haven’t signed yet, it’s just a verbal offer, or you are waiting to do visits on campus you still have that opportunity, it’s going to happen, it’s just a pause on it right now.”

Spring Hill College was founded in 1830, while the Coronavirus has shut things down for now, the history of Spring Hill proves the Badgers will bounce back! ” You think of yellow fever, the Civil War, the Spanish Flu, World War 1, World War 2, the depression, this College has seen just about all the U.S. experience can offer in history. It’s been able to survive and I think we will do the same again. It’s going to be a battle and it was battle in those times!

