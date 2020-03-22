Spring Hill College guarantees commencement at some point

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The president of Spring Hill College is staying optimistic in the Coronavirus Crisis. President Joe Lee wrote on social media Saturday, in his words:

“I want to share with you a guarantee. We will have Commencement for you, our seniors of the class of 2020. It may not happen on May 9. The COVID-19 situation is far too tenuous for that promise just yet. But we will honor and celebrate your achievements here on The Hill. We will also do everything in our power to have you walk down the Avenue of the Oaks.”

The announcement comes a little more than a week after the college suspended on-campus classes. Lee wrote he hoped the decision to hold a commencement would bring the students a little bit of happiness as the graduates have a lot of big decisions ahead of them.