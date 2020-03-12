Spirit Airlines apologizes for email saying it’s the ‘perfect time’ to fly, despite coronavirus pandemic

(WKRG) — Spirit Airlines on Thursday apologized for a poorly timed email telling people it was a great time to book a flight.

“Never A Better Time To Fly,” the email to customers said, CBS News reported.

The email went on to say, “The perfect time to treat yourself? Right this minute.”

The budget airline based in Florida, where more than two dozen COVID-19 cases have been reported, tweeted an apology, saying the email was written before the outbreak.

We apologize for the email that was sent earlier today. It was written prior to the current situation and unfortunately sent. We are closely monitoring COVID-19 and taking precautions to keep our Guests & Team Members safe. pic.twitter.com/6SGdfghAe9 — Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) March 12, 2020

