Spire will match $500,000 to help customers affected by COVID-19 pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Spire Energy, the leading natural gas provider in the Mobile area, is matching donations through the DollarHelp program up to $500,000.

Spire says this is to help ease some of the financial burdens for customers affected by the coronavirus pandemic. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, over a three-week period, approximately 16.8 million people filed unemployment claims due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning on April 16, Spire will match the expected first-year contributions of new and increased pledges, dollar for dollar, up to $500,000.

The gift complements a more comprehensive approach aimed at providing relief for customers, which began with a suspension of late fees and disconnections through May as well as a temporary refining of programs designed to help customers with limited incomes.

Spire created the DollarHelp program in 1982, as part of the company’s commitment to providing resources for limited income customers in the communities it serves. Now managed through the United Way, DollarHelp allows Spire customers to donate $1, monthly, to help other customers in need of assistance with their natural gas bills.

“With these new challenges, come new opportunities – new opportunities to help and engage with our customers on an even deeper level,” Suzanne Sitherwood, Spire CEO

To sign up to give to DollarHelp, people can log into their Spire online accounts at MyAccount.SpireEnergy.com or call Spire’s customer service team at 800-292-4008. Individuals can also make a one-time contribution without being a Spire customer.

For those affected by the pandemic and in need of financial assistance to pay their natural gas bills, visit SpireEnergy.com/relief or call customer service at 800-292-4008. For more information on DollarHelp, visit SpireEnergy.com/DollarHelp.

