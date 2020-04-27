Spire offering credit assistance for small businesses

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Spire gas is offering a credit assist of $200 for small businesses in Alabama who have been impacted by coronavirus closures.

Spire is providing funds to those experiencing a loss in revenue and are struggling to pay natural gas bills due to the pandemic.

To be considered eligible for a credit a small business must:

  • Show loss in revenue month over month due to COVID-19 closure
  • Be a valid entity confirmed through the Secretary of State and/or Better Business Bureau websites
  • Be non-franchised and locally owned
  • Have active gas service with Spire for the last 6 months

Spire states the maximum assistance grant available is $200 per small business. Small businesses can complete an application here.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories