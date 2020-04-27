Spire offering credit assistance for small businesses

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Spire gas is offering a credit assist of $200 for small businesses in Alabama who have been impacted by coronavirus closures.
Spire is providing funds to those experiencing a loss in revenue and are struggling to pay natural gas bills due to the pandemic.
To be considered eligible for a credit a small business must:
- Show loss in revenue month over month due to COVID-19 closure
- Be a valid entity confirmed through the Secretary of State and/or Better Business Bureau websites
- Be non-franchised and locally owned
- Have active gas service with Spire for the last 6 months
Spire states the maximum assistance grant available is $200 per small business. Small businesses can complete an application here.
