Spectacular drone light show with coronavirus theme

Seoul, South Korea (CNN)– A surprise light show lit up the skies in Seoul, South Korea this week.

It honored those fighting the pandemic. It encouraged people to wear masks, wash their hands, and social distance.

Three hundred drones were used in the show to thank frontline medical workers. In order to avoid large crowds, officials didn’t advertise the show ahead of time.

At the end, the drones wrote, “Thanks to you,” in the sky next to a heart shape.

