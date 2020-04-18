Spanish Fort woman charged in open house party during pandemic back in jail for second time in less than a week

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman arrested and charged with taking part in an open house party during the pandemic earlier this week found herself booked into the Baldwin County Jail days later.

52-year-old Kimberly Manly-Cometti is currently in jail on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked late Thursday night. She had previously been arrested and released late Monday night for allegedly having a house party during the coronavirus pandemic.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies say they had received several complaints of underage drinking at the house Cometti owns on Cometti Lane in Spanish Fort per the incident from Monday. When deputies arrived Monday night they say there were eight or nine teenagers present. They did not find any underage drinking instead, they were met with a strong smell of marijuana, according to investigators. We’ve reached out to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office for more information on this latest arrest and we’re waiting to hear back.