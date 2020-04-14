Spanish Fort woman charged in open house party during coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Spanish Fort woman has been arrested after deputies say she had a house party during the coronavirus pandemic. 52-year-old Kimberly Manly was arrested Monday night and was released the next morning on a $1,000 bond.

This story is developing.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories