Spanish Fort woman charged in open house party during coronavirus pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) - In just the latest peculiar twist to our lives in the days of the coronavirus quarantine, hairstylists are urging people to stop asking them to risk their license by cutting customers' hair.

“If I go cut someone else’s hair, someplace that I’m not registered to do business at -- that’s breaking the law,” said Michelle Frazee, a highly sought after stylist in Kansas City.