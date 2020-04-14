Spanish Fort woman charged in open house party during coronavirus pandemic

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Spanish Fort woman has been arrested after deputies say she had a house party during the coronavirus pandemic. 52-year-old Kimberly Manly was arrested Monday night and was released the next morning on a $1,000 bond.
This story is developing.
LATEST STORIES:
- New playing field for Jackie Robinson Day: online tributes
- Hairstylists wish you’d stop asking them to break the law and cut your hair
- Eastern Shore doctor recovers from COVID-19, returns to work
- Mobile County up to 12 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
- New Gulf Shores Airport control tower now fully funded