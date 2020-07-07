Spanish Fort priest tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A priest in Spanish Fort has tested positive for COVID-19.

Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos posted on Facebook Monday night confirming Father Jim Cink has contracted the virus.

The post reads that his symptoms are already 10 days old and he has had no contact with anyone in the community since June 28.

We last spoke to Father Cink when the new church building was announced.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories