Spanish Fort priest tests positive for COVID-19

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A priest in Spanish Fort has tested positive for COVID-19.

Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos posted on Facebook Monday night confirming Father Jim Cink has contracted the virus.

The post reads that his symptoms are already 10 days old and he has had no contact with anyone in the community since June 28.

We last spoke to Father Cink when the new church building was announced.

