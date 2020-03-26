Spanish Fort pizza shop helping seniors navigate tough times

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – “It’s really tough. Senior year is supposed to be the best year you get. We’re hoping to still have a graduation ceremony, I’m just really thankful for Jostens and Trattoria giving everyone a chance to get their supplies and saying hello from a safe distance,” said Spanish Fort class president Dylan Peterson.

Trattoria’s Pizza & Italian on the Eastern Shore teamed up with Jostens on Thursday to offer a drive-thru graduation pick up.

Many seniors are unsure if they’ll be able to walk in a traditional graduation ceremony given current social distancing guidelines. Although Thursday’s drive-thru wasn’t how the Toros expected to pick up their cap and gown, it did give them a chance for them to reconnect with their classmates.

“Each day these seniors are waiting on inspiration or hope, something they can hold on to. Perhaps they can still have graduation and have a traditional ceremony, the seniors still want their items and this is a way we can get out and do that,” said John Wiggins with Jostens.