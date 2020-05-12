Spanish Fort Fire-Rescue fund drive continues

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Spanish Fort Fire-Rescue’s annual fund drive is underway.

The second reminder for the drive was mailed out to residents last week.

The fire department says they have felt the financial impact during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, like many other non-profits.

“We have had a fewer number of residents return the mail out for fire dues this year than in previous years- right now we are at only a 10% return. We know times are tough right now but we encourage everyone to send those back in if you can, so we can continue to provide the best service and protection to this community that is possible,” said Cheyenne Gates, the public education coordinator with Spanish Fort Fire-Rescue.

The mail-outs can be returned by mail or dropped off at the donation box outside of Station One.

LATEST STORIES: