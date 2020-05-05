Spanish Fort Fire-Rescue finds new ways to stay connected with community during COVID-19 pandemic

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Spanish Fort Fire-Rescue had to close its doors to visitors in March, but still was looking for ways to connect with their community.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continued, they started taking to their social media pages to keep in touch.

For five weeks now, the department has been uploading a new “Storytime with Spanish Fort Fire-Rescue” to their Facebook page, where they read children’s books aloud.

This is not only a way for them to stay connected with kids and keep them entertained, but also how they could continue with some of their programs they were holding before COVID-19 caused them to shut their doors.

“We definitely miss our visitors,” said Cheyenne Gates, the public education coordinator with Spanish Fort Fire-Rescue.

They had started storytime at the public library, and had several parents who would bring their kids.

“It started out, we were doing storytime at the public library, we’d read a story, have a craft for the kids, have a photo op for the truck, so once we weren’t able to do that in person anymore, we wanted to still have a way to connect with the community,” said Gates.

By moving the storytime online, they can continue that, and post updates with what has been happening around the station during this time.

“We know that kids and members of the community love to see the firefighters and the firetrucks, so even though they can’t come to the station to see them, we are still trying to let them be seen online as much as possible,” explained Gates.

They even are posting fire department themed coloring pages for kids to fill out while they are out of school.

“We’re definitely trying to find new ways to keep the interaction up, and keep the public involved with us and us involved with them as much as possible,” said Gates.

The new storytimes are posted every Wednesday morning before lunchtime. While they say this is a good way to stay connected, they can’t wait to open their doors again.

“We’re looking forward to the day we can open back up to the public and give tours and have our visitors, but right now we just want everyone to stay inside, stay healthy and stay safe,” said Gates.

