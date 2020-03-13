Southern Professional Hockey League suspends 2019-2020 season

Coronavirus

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Below is an unedited not from the Southern Professional Hockey league regarding the cancellation.

For the safety of our fans, players, team personnel and arena staff, the Southern Professional Hockey League today announced that due to concerns over the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, it has suspended the 2019-2020 season effective immediately.

The SPHL and its member teams will continue to monitor developments over the weekend and provide an update on the 2019-2020 season in the near future.

This means no more games for the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

