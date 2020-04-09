Southern Cancer Center taking precautions for patients amid COVID-19 pandemic

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — COVID-19 is especially dangerous for patients who have underlying health conditions.

But some of those people still need to leave their homes for important treatments, like chemotherapy.

The Southern Cancer Center says they are taking all the steps they can to make sure their patients are safe when they come in for those treatments.

Before you can even enter any of the cancer center’s locations, you are asked to fill out a questionnaire, and get your temperature taken.

“I feel comfortable, myself, going into the cancer center knowing no one in there has a temperature,” said Dr. Nicole Angel, medical oncologist for the Southern Cancer Center.

Cancer is already a scary diagnosis. Now, the widespread threat of COVID-19 is compromising cancer patients even further.

“And if you have to come to the cancer center for your treatment, that’s fine. That should probably be the only place they’re going. And then they go back home for the remainder until it’s time for their next treatment. Because if they get this infection, some of them will not survive,” said Dr. Angel.

All Southern Cancer Center staff members are wearing masks.

“We also have every other chair taped off, so no two people can sit next to each other in the chair. We also have a new policy where you can’t have any visitors unless its a new patient, then you can have a visitor,” said Dr. Angel.

The CDC has stressed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that those with underlying health conditions might be at higher-risk for severe illness from the virus. Those underlying conditions include people who are immunocompromised. Chemotherapy can cause patients to become immunocompromised.

But, there is some positive news for chemotherapy patients.

“We have something called Neulasta, it’s a growth factor, it keeps the white blood cell counts up. That’s when your patients are most at risk after chemotherapy when your white blood cell counts go down. And insurance companies are relaxing that right now,” said Dr. Angel.

The Southern Cancer Center is also encouraging their patients who don’t need to come into their facilities to use telemedicine to help reduce exposure risks.

