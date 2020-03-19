South Mississippi man is state’s first COVID-19 death

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The Mississippi State Department of Health reports a Hancock County man has died from COVID-19. The man was between 60-65 and had chronic underlying conditions, according to a MSDH news release. The man died at a Louisiana Hospital.

“As the coronavirus outbreak began claiming lives across the world, we knew this would eventually hit Mississippi. But that doesn’t make it any easier for Mississippi to lose one of our own. Elee and I are praying for all their loved ones and their community as we all deal with this tragic loss,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

Currently, Mississippi has reported 50 positive cases. A total of 602 have been tested by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory and private laboratories, according to the release.

“I am extremely saddened to report this death. My heart goes out to this gentleman’s wife and family. While we knew it was a strong possibility that we would soon have a COVID-19 death, it doesn’t make it any easier to handle,” said MSDH State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs, MD, MPH. “Many people will survive this virus with mild to severe symptoms, but we remain very concerned for those over 65 and immunocompromised populations – those most at risk to infection from this virus.”

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES: