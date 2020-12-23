South Baldwin Regional Medical Center receives first shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — South Baldwin Regional Medical Center received an initial shipment of 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

SBRMC will adhere to the Alabama Public Health’s vaccination allocation plan. Currently, healthcare workers and EMS personnel will receive the first distribution of the vaccine.

“The reason why I chose to get my COVID vaccine: to protect myself from this virus. The reason why I choose to social distance, wash my hands & wear a mask: to protect you from this virus.

I am hopeful that we are living the “beginning of the end” of the COVID-19 virus. For me it’s not political, it’s personal,” said, Sarah, South Baldwin Medical Group Director of Practice.

“I feel like history has taught us how to stop the spread and I am so excited to receive the vaccine,” said Jennifer, SBRMC OR Nurse.

“My reason for getting the vaccine is for the safety of my family and my work family and I am excited to be a part of stopping the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Jan, SBRMC Director of Specialty Services.











