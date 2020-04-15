South Alabama professor 3D prints face shields for healthcare workers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Ricky Green, a South Alabama IT professor, is putting his resources (3D printers) to good use by using them to print parts for masks and face shields for healthcare workers.

Ricky has two types of face shields: one with more coverage but requires a strap, and the other that stays on without a strap has less coverage. Both are approved by NIH. The first type takes around 2.5 hours to print while the second type takes only 50 minutes. He is also printing “ear savers” that attach to healthcare worker’s masks to take the pressure off of their ears.

Ricky tells us that the inspiration for this came from a coworker at the University of South Alabama that brought the need of this personal protective equipment to his attention.

He explains, “She said, ‘Hey people are making these masks and there is a lot of need can you do something?’ and I said, ‘Not only can I do something, I am going to do something.'” He partnered with the Mobile Public Library to use their printers to maximize production.

The space where this all happens is called Mobile Makerspace. It is a complete and nonprofit full workshop that is accepting new members and donations so they can keep helping the community.

Check out the video for more. Follow this link for more info about Mobile Makerspace: http://makerspacemobile.org/

