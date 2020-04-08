South Alabama launches USA Responds to help students and healthcare workers

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the University of South Alabama has launched what is called USA Responds. This includes SouthCARES, the USA Health Emergency Pandemic Fund, and Meals Helping Heroes.

Margaret Sullivan, Vice President for Development and Alumni Relations at South explains, “SouthCARES is providing some direct financial support for students in need. We also have Jag Pantry. The demand for Jag Pantry has been tremendous. Students are calling every day to get needed food and hygiene items.” SouthCARES has helped 210 students financially so far.

She goes on to describe that the USA Health Emergency Pandemic Fund is providing needed medical supplies and other resources for USA Heath, its hospitals and the Cancer Institute.

Lastly, the USA Medical Alumni Association is continuing “Meals Helping Heroes” by providing special meals and treats to healthcare workers three times a week.

Between all of these causes, South has raised over $24,000 to help students, healthcare workers and our community. To donate see the links below.

USA Responds: https://www.givecampus.com/schools/UniversityofSouthAlabama/usa-responds/?a=3638025#updates

Meals Helping Heroes: https://medicalalumni.southalabama.edu/food

Jag Pantry: https://www.southalabama.edu/departments/sga/foodpantry.html

One Stop (resources for students): https://southalabama.edu/onestop/

South Strong: https://southalabama.edu/southstrong/

