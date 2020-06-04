Source: At least 5 Alabama players test positive for COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Sources confirm to CBS 42’s Simone Eli that at least 5 Alabama players have tested positive for COVID-19, first reported by BamaInsider.
Sources say Alabama players were tested Tuesday, practiced together Wednesday, and received the positive results Thursday. Sources say that no players showed symptoms or signs.
Further, a source says that nearly 50 players were together yesterday on the band field. Those players “should” be in quarantine moving forward, a source says.
Sources did not specify names. A source did say it was one lineman, a couple of skill position players and one quarterback. It should be noted this was not an organized team activity, which begins next week. This was Alabama players gathering together in their free time, on their own, according to the sources.
